Altamonte Springs condominium complex deemed safe to occupy after sinkhole opens up

Residents at an Altamonte Springs condominium complex are safe to occupy their homes once again after a sinkhole opened up last week.

According to the City of Altamonte Springs, Royal Arms Condominiums has been checked and deemed safe after a sinkhole last week forced sixteen condos to evacuate. The sinkhole formed on the edge of one of the buildings on Tuesday. Crews began filling it up by Wednesday.

The city said that an engineer has checked the building structurally and deemed it safe for all units to be re-energized and occupied.

Duke Energy has reportedly been contacted to bring electricity back to the building.

The cause of the sinkhole is still not known. The City of Altamonte Springs wants to clarify that "any 'cause' determination will be made by the professional engineers conducting the investigation. Therefore, the City and the Altamonte Springs Police Department did not and will not make a 'cause' determination regarding this event."

