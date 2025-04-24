Alligator comes knocking: Florida woman finds unexpected visitor at front door

The Brief A Lake Mary woman discovered a massive alligator knocking at her front door, captured on her doorbell camera. The gator calmly waited outside before wandering off through nearby yards back to the water. Wildlife sightings are common in the area, but residents say this close encounter was a first.



‘We always see wildlife, but not this up close’

What we know:

A Lake Mary resident, Nathalie Gaines, encountered an unexpected visitor at her front door late one evening. After hearing strange noises outside, Gaines checked her doorbell camera and discovered a large alligator sitting calmly at her doorstep. She estimated the animal to be approximately seven to eight feet long. Despite its intimidating presence, the gator did not appear aggressive—merely patient and oddly polite, as it seemed to knock or bump the door instead of charging or attempting to enter.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the alligator ended up in Gaines’ neighborhood or what prompted it to approach her front door. Authorities have not confirmed if the gator was relocated or if it posed a potential ongoing threat to others in the area. There is also no word on whether this sighting is part of a broader trend of increased alligator activity in residential zones.

The backstory:

Nathalie Gaines, who has lived in Lake Mary for some time, is no stranger to wildlife. She reports regular sightings of deer and even bears in the area. However, she emphasizes that this is the first time she has seen an alligator in such proximity to her home — let alone one that knocked on the door.

Big picture view:

Lake Mary, situated in central Florida, is known for its proximity to natural habitats that are home to a variety of wildlife. As development continues to encroach on these areas, residents are increasingly finding themselves face-to-face with animals once confined to the woods or wetlands. The encounter underscores the growing interactions between suburban life and native species, raising questions about coexistence and safety in areas bordering Florida’s wetlands.

What they're saying:

"I heard a knock at the door, and then nothing else," said Nathalie Gaines. "I waited a little while, and then I heard it again."

She then looked at her doorbell camera and saw a reptilian visitor.

"There was a full-blown alligator sitting at our front door," she said.

The gator did try knocking. Gaines explained, "The first time, when it knocked on the door, it stood up and kind of banged on the door and then laid back down."

Gaines said the beast was about seven-to-eight feet in length.

"I would say its face ended here, and its tail kind of curled up and ended about here," Gaines gestured. "It was big!"

Gaines said she has seen bears and deer in her Lake Mary neighborhood, but has never seen a gator.

"We always see wildlife, but not this up close, knocking on the door."

Gaines called a trapper, but the alligator started to make its way back through the backyard, through a neighbor's yard, and then toward the water.

"He just wants to be left alone," Gaines added.

