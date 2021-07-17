Alligator 'apprehended' by police for 'trespassing' at Florida mall
LARGO, Fla. - There must have been a great sale going on!
An alligator was recently denied shopping privileges at a mall in Florida.
The Largo Police Department posted video of the gator hanging out at the Largo Mall this week.
"This trespasser at the Largo Mall yesterday was a wild one," police captioned the clip. The gator is seen being carried to a police cruiser.
Another photo shows "the suspect just before the apprehension."
Viewers had some ideas about the gator's agenda.
"Everyone calm down, he was just trying to get a Starbucks."
"He was just doing some shopping!!! C'mon!!!!" another commenter wrote.
