Alleged rape, kidnapping suspect arrested months later, Florida police say

article

The DeLand Police Department held a news conference on Tuesday about a rape and kidnapping incident that happened in November 2019.

They said that 48-year-old Rodrigo Reyes was arrested and charged with forcible rape and kidnapping in connection to the incident. The woman reportedly told police at the time that she was forced into a vehicle and raped in a wooded area. Law enforcement said that the woman was also run over during the incident and her arm was broken. She was only wearing a sweater when deputies found her.

During the news conference, they said that using a suspect description from the victim and a vehicle description from the community, they were able to find Reyes. He lives in the DeLeon Springs area and was caught with the victim's clothing was found in his vehicle. No other specifics about the evidence were provided as the investigation is ongoing.

MORE NEWS: Elderly couple robbed at gunpoint at hotel on International Drive, Orange County deputies say

They also said though that two other females came forward about Reyes doing the same to them. However, they did not file police reports.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for more about this incident.