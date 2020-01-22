Expand / Collapse search

Elderly couple robbed at gunpoint at hotel on International Drive, Orange County deputies say

Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Deputies searching for armed suspect who robbed elderly couple on I-Drive

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person who robbed an elderly couple at gunpoint at their hotel on International Drive.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for the person caught on camera robbing an elderly couple at gunpoint at a hotel on International Drive in Orlando. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the couple, both in their late 70s, were returning to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Saturday around 8:45 p.m. As the husband was opening the door, he heard his wife scream. When he turned around, he told deputies that he saw a man pulling on his wife's purse trying to take it. As she fell to the ground, the suspect pointed a gun at her face.

The woman's husband tried to grab the man, but he also fell and the suspect got away.

MORE NEWS: Police searching for 13-year-old Florida girl missing for days

Deputies say the suspected robber fled as a passenger in a tan/gray crossover SUV. The victims were unable to give a description of their attacker.

According to a Sheriff's Office incident report, the suspect is described as a medium skin Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. 