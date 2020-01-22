Elderly couple robbed at gunpoint at hotel on International Drive, Orange County deputies say

Deputies are searching for the person caught on camera robbing an elderly couple at gunpoint at a hotel on International Drive in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the couple, both in their late 70s, were returning to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Saturday around 8:45 p.m. As the husband was opening the door, he heard his wife scream. When he turned around, he told deputies that he saw a man pulling on his wife's purse trying to take it. As she fell to the ground, the suspect pointed a gun at her face.

The woman's husband tried to grab the man, but he also fell and the suspect got away.

MORE NEWS: Police searching for 13-year-old Florida girl missing for days

Deputies say the suspected robber fled as a passenger in a tan/gray crossover SUV. The victims were unable to give a description of their attacker.

According to a Sheriff's Office incident report, the suspect is described as a medium skin Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.