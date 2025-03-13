Alleged former gang member targeted in Osceola County shooting: Sheriff's office

The Brief A former gang member was targeted in a shooting while driving in Kissimmee, Florida, after being confronted at work about his decision to leave the gang, investigators said. The suspects, who pursued and fired at the victim’s vehicle, have since been identified and arrested by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.



A former gang member was targeted in a shooting while driving in Kissimmee, Florida, after being confronted at work about his decision to leave the gang, investigators said.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in an occupied vehicle on Feb. 19 in the area of Black Lake Road. Authorities determined the incident stemmed from the victim’s decision to leave a local gang.

Earlier that evening, the victim was confronted at his workplace regarding his departure from the gang. As he left work, the suspects attempted to block his vehicle in the parking lot, but he managed to escape. The suspects then pursued him in two separate vehicles and pulled alongside him near Black Lake Road, where one suspect opened fire on the victim’s car.

The victim was not struck and was able to flee before contacting law enforcement.

Following an investigation, detectives identified the suspects. Zakarai Degrasse, 20, Kymani Enwright, 24, and Errick Melton, 21, are charged with multiple offenses, including shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. All suspects have since been apprehended.

No additional information has been released at this time.

What you can do:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents to contact them at (407) 348-2222.

