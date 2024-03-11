All Florida Winn-Dixie locations are now owned by ALDI

Your local Winn-Dixie is now officially owned by ALDI.

The company announced last week that its acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners is now complete. News of the successful acquisition comes months after ALDI first announced it planned to purchase the Winn-Dixie parent company in August.

In addition to announcing the successful takeover, ALDI doubled down on its plans to expand its company with the addition of 800 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2028.

"With the successful acquisition of Southeastern Grocers, and the addition of new stores, ALDI will deepen its presence in Florida and the Southeast to offer millions of shoppers a simpler, easier and more affordable grocery experience," ALDI said in a press release.

ALDI also plans to convert "a significant number" of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores to the Aldi format, while keeping a "meaningful amount" of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores operating as is.

"Our growth is fueled by our customers, and they are asking for more ALDI stores in their neighborhoods nationwide," said ALDI CEO Jason Hart. "With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back. While price is important, we earn their loyalty by stocking our shelves with only the best products and offering a quicker, easier, and more enjoyable shopping experience. With this commitment to add 800 stores in the next five years, we'll be where our shoppers need us while positively impacting the communities we serve."

Here's what to know about the ALDIand Winn-Dixie acquisition, now that it's complete:

How the ALDI acquisition of Winn-Dixie affects Florida stores

ALDI plans to convert some Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket Stores to the ALDI format over the next several years.

Specific information about which stores in Florida will be converted has not yet been released, but ALDI said in a press release that those updates will come out in the "months and years ahead."

What ALDI has planned for store conversions, new stores

ALDI plans to add 800 stores across the country by the end of 2028 through new store openings and store conversions. The company plans to shell out $9 billion for its national expansion.

Here's a look at those expansion plans:

ALDI plans to add 330 stores across the Northeast and Midwest regions by the end of 2028

ALDI plans to grow its presence in the western U.S. by adding more stores in Southern California and Phoenix, plus also entering new cities like Las Vegas

Starting mid-summer, ALDI will begin a "phased approach" to the store conversion process in the South and Southeastern U.S.; about 50 stores will begin the conversion process in the second half of 2024, with the majority of these stores expected to open as ALDI in 2025

Throughout ALDI's expansion, customers can expect the same experience they're used to at ALDI stores

These new and remodeled stores will feature sustainable additions, like energy-efficient LED lighting, environmentally-friendly refrigeration systems, rooftop solar systems and more

What happens to your Winn-Dixie prescriptions?

All prescriptions filed at Winn-Dixie pharmacies have been transferred to certain CVS and Walgreens locations as of the end of 2023, a company spokesperson told FOX 35 back in September. This move was made prior to and separate from ALDI's acquisition of Winn-Dixie.

"These agreements will help ensure that our pharmacy customers continue to have access to pharmacy services without interruption," Southeastern Grocers spokesperson Meredith Hurley said.

Pharmacy customers were notified well in advance before their prescription files are transferred.

"We are working closely with CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to ensure that our customers’ prescriptions are handled carefully and confidentially and that there won’t be any delay in service," Hurley said.

How many ALDI stores are there in Florida?

There are 210 branded ALDI grocery stores in Florida, according to its website. That includes 13 in Orlando, eight in Jacksonville, seven in Miami, five in Tampa and dozens of single locations in various cities and towns.

How many Winn-Dixie stores are there in Florida?

There are over 400 Winn-Dixie locations in Florida, according to its website. That includes 28 in the Orlando area, 42 in the Jacksonville area, 39 in the Miami area, 82 in the Tampa area and hundreds of other locations in various cities and towns.

How many Harveys Supermarket stores are there in Florida?

There are six Harveys Supermarket locations in Jacksonville, two in Lakeland, one in Winter Haven, one in Ocala and one in Lake City, according to its website.