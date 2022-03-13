'Alain deserves justice': Family of man killed in Melbourne bar shooting speaking out

The family of the man who was shot and killed at a Melbourne bar is calling for justice one week after the deadly shooting.

Family and friends of 34-year-old Alain Noel gathered outside Off The Traxx Sports Bar and Grill Sunday to mourn their loved one killed at the bar one week ago.

"Yesterday, I was picking the clothes to bury my brother in. The hardest thing in my life I've ever done," said Alain Noel's sister Samantha Noel.

Melbourne Police say about 350 people were inside the crowded bar when the shooting happened last Sunday around 1 a.m.

"He was out having a good time. We deserve to be protected. This was not a gang member. This was a businessman," said a family friend at the vigil.

Alain Noel and his family own a tax services business and his sister says he was simply enjoying a Saturday night off when the shooting happened.

"I was expecting my brother to come home, and tell me at work ‘Off the Traxx was a good night, ladies were feeling me, I was having fun.’ I was not expecting my mom to knock on my door at 2 a.m. saying they shot your brother. They shot your brother," said Samantha Noel.

The family is now questioning the security at the bar and says they may pursue legal action.

"At the end of the day, we know certain steps should have been taken, and they weren’t," said the Noel family attorney Daniel Martinez. "We’re not positive, but that’s what we expect the facts to show and if they do show that we will take legal action. This family deserves it, Alain deserves justice."

FOX 35 Orlando reached out to Off the Traxx for comment on this story but did not hear back. The Melbourne Police Department is still investigating.

