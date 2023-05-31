Alachua County grandmother recovering after losing leg in dog attack

An 86-year-old woman in Alachua County is recovering from a dog attack that cost her a leg. Putnam County deputies say two pit bulls attacked the woman Friday morning.

"It was the most powerless feeling that you could feel of just seeing your mom in a hospital bed," said Wayne Thomas.

Gertrude Bishop’s son, Wayne Thomas says he got the call while at the gym in Jacksonville. He raced right to the hospital to find his mother strapped up to numerous tubes with Doctors standing around her. That moment has been hard to shake for him. He’s been by her side ever since.

"Every time she goes to sleep and I see her arm raised up in the sky. I don’t know if she’s having a flashback to those dogs attacking her or not," said Thomas.

The attack happened around 7:30 Friday morning at Bishop’s home on Little Orange Lake Dr. in Hawthorne. Thomas believes two pit bulls attacked his mother for almost 20 minutes before neighbors heard her screams.



"Apparently, one of the dogs grabbed your head, grabbed her by the skull and pulled her and that’s how her neighbor was able to see her," said Thomas.

Putnam County Deputies believe the dogs came from another neighbor's home just across the street. Deputies say the owner didn’t know how his dogs got out. Although. Thomas claims it’s not the first time.

"In the past, she’s used her cane or a chair to defend herself or yell at them really loud and they’ll leave but it’s been escalating," said Thomas.

Putnam County Sheriffs said the dogs were not deemed dangerous before the attack. They say animal control is looking more into it.

Thomas says the support for his mother has meant the world.

"It’s really overwhelming. I’m just so grateful," said Thomas. "I know that God is bringing us through it. We have a long road that we have to go. We’re really happy that she’s here with us."

Thomas plans to press charges against the dog owner. He also believes animal control could have been done sooner to protect the community.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Bishop. You can donate here