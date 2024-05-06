SpaceX launch: Falcon 9 rocket to carry 23 Starlink satellites from Florida

Watch live: SpaceX launch

SpaceX is gearing up to launch nearly two dozen Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Monday afternoon.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off at 12:36 p.m., carrying 23 satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

FOX 35 will stream the launch live in the above video player when it begins.

Weather-wise, the FOX 35 Storm Team said the launch would have a 90% to 95% chance of a go. Backup opportunities, however, are available until 2:48 p.m. on Monday and on Tuesday, starting at 11:08 a.m.

This will be the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and 10 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation, and it uses a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet. It supports seamless streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

Starlink uses cutting-edge satellites and user hardware, along with extensive expertise in spacecraft and on-orbit operations, to ensure users worldwide access a high-speed, low-latency internet.