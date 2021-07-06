Alachua County declares General Emergency as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches

article

The Alachua County Commission has approved a Declaration of General Emergency in reaction to Tropical Storm Elsa.

This allows the county to execute the actions and services needed for the duration of, and recovery from, the storm.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in certain counties in Florida including Alachua County.

Effects from Tropical Storm Elsa are expected to reach Alachua County Wednesday. The storm has the potential to cause widespread property damage across the county and could also impact roadways, disrupt utilities, and cause flooding.