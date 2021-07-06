Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:47 PM EDT until TUE 11:00 PM EDT, Osceola County, Polk County
11
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:43 AM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 4:33 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 5:30 AM EDT, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 1:15 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Southern Brevard County, Northern Brevard County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Sumter County

Alachua County declares General Emergency as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - The Alachua County Commission has approved a Declaration of General Emergency in reaction to Tropical Storm Elsa. 

This allows the county to execute the actions and services needed for the duration of, and recovery from, the storm.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in certain counties in Florida including Alachua County.

Effects from Tropical Storm Elsa are expected to reach Alachua County Wednesday. The storm has the potential to cause widespread property damage across the county and could also impact  roadways, disrupt utilities, and cause flooding.