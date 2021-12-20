Air National Guardsman returns home, surprises son at school

'Tis the season for heartwarming reunions.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was on the scene Monday morning when Master Sergeant Jaron Brown returned home from deployment with the Air National Guard and surprised his son at his school in Marlton.

Master Sergeant Brown had been deployed eight previous times to places such as Qatar, Afghanistan, Turkey, Kuwait, and Germany.

Outside the school, students lined the walkway as they prepared for the big surprise.

There was plenty of fanfare as Santa Claus on a motorcycle led the way for the Master Sergeant to arrive at the school.

As soon as the little boy, Jackson, recognized his father, he ran to him and the two shared a big hug.

Trying to find words, Master Sergeant Brown explained how he thought his son saw him the previous night. However, it was clear that it was a big surprise for all involved.

It had been at least three months since the pair had seen each other.

And the best news? Now, Master Sergeant Brown is home for good.

