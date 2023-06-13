Again?! Truck hits Marion County overpass, gets stuck underneath

article

A dump truck hit an overpass on Interstate 75 in Marion County early Tuesday morning, forcing the freeway to close for several hours. It's the second time that the overpass has been struck in a matter of months.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the dump truck was traveling northbound on I-75 when it hit the Southwest 66th Street overpass. A photo showed the truck's trailer vertical and stuck underneath the overpass and what appeared to be some debris on the ground.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck's driver, a 38-year-old man, had just left an active construction site and that the trailer was in the "up" position when it struck the overpass. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt, according to FHP.

Both lanes of I-75 were closed for hours to remove the dump truck, and have since reopened, FHP said.

In February, a semi-truck hauling an oversized load struck the same overpass, damaging the structure and forcing the freeway to close for a short time.