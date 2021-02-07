AdventHealth workers vaccinated at site near Orlando airport

A number of healthcare workers got vaccinated at a special site near Orlando International Airport on Saturday.

AdventHealth had more than 3,000 doses to give out to healthcare workers who deal directly with patients. They were given the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.

People who received the vaccine told FOX 35 that they were thankful for the added protection.

"They did a great job. It was so organized and didn't hurt at all. I'll be able to tell my clients coming in that are struggling with the worries about the pandemic that we've been able to receive the vaccine, I think that'll make everybody feel more comfortable," Karla Bresnahan of St. Luke's Community Counseling Center said.

This is the third vaccine distribution event for healthcare workers that AdventHealth has hosted since the COVID-19 vaccine became available.

