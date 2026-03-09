Titusville activates new cameras to monitor speeding in school zones

The Brief A new speed zone enforcement program has launched in Titusville to curb speeding in school zones. Cameras have been installed and activated around six schools in Titusville. Drivers going 11 mph or more over the posted school zone speed limit could receive a citation, according to police.



Titusville officials have launched a new speed enforcement program to cut down on drivers speeding in school zones.

New cameras have been installed near schools around the city to catch drivers who are going too fast.

What we know:

The cameras are being activated in phases. The first phase, which goes live Monday, includes six schools: Andrew Jackson Middle, Apollo Elementary, Coquina Elementary School, Park Avenue Christian Academy, St. Theresa Catholic School and Titusville High School.

The cameras will be active during school hours, according to the Titusville Police Department.

If a vehicle is caught going 11 mph or more over the posted school zone speed limit, the driver will be issued a citation. Titusville police said that each citation will be verified and approved by a police officer before it's mailed.

The citation comes with a $100 fine. Drivers will have 30 days from the date the citation is issued to contest it, according to police.

Police will begin issuing citations 60 days after the cameras are installed and activated for each phase.

Police said the goal of the program is to protect students and encourage safer driving.

What's next:

Titusville plans to expand the program to more schools, including South Lake Elementary School, Oak Park Elementary School, James Madison Middle School and Imperial Estates Elementary School.

Dates for when those cameras will be installed have not been announced.