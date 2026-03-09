1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting in Apopka neighborhood; Orange County deputies investigate

The Brief On March 5, four men ranging in age from 21 to 48 were injured in a targeted shooting on West 12th Street in an Apopka neighborhood. While two victims were transported from the scene by deputies, two others drove themselves to the hospital. Deputies reported on March 9 that one man died at the hospital.



One person died following a shooting in an Apopka neighborhood last week.

On March 5, 2026 at approximately 9:20 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of West 12th Street regarding a shooting.

What we know:

Four men were shot in what deputies say was a targeted attack in Orange County around 9:20 p.m., March 5.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on West 12th Street. Deputies found two injured men at the scene and took them to a hospital. Investigators later learned two additional gunshot victims drove themselves to the hospital.

On Monday, March 9, the sheriff's office reported that one of the four victims was identified as Jamarrion Griffin, 27, who died from his injuries.

The ages of the four gunshot victims range from 21 to 48 years old, deputies said.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not provide a condition update regarding the other three gunshot victims.

No information regarding suspects or what led to the shooting has been released at this time.