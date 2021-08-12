Expand / Collapse search

AdventHealth treating 'all-time high' number of kids for COVID-19

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Thursday, AdventHealth officials said there are 1,580 patients hospitalized in their Central Florida hospitals.

They say the number of patients in the system has tripled in less than a month.

"And it doesn't look like it's slowing down," they said. "We've got some work to do."

When it comes to children, they have about a dozen kids in the hospital, which is an all-time high. Last week, there were 94,000 children who tested positive for COVID-19. 

They say COVID pneumonia is the most common presentation of the disease in kids and as a consequence, officials say, many of the kids are on supplemental oxygen and steroids. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the coronavirus, including perhaps miscarriages and stillbirths. But their vaccination rates are low, with only about 23% having received at least one dose, according to CDC data.

