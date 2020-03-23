AdventHealth temporarily not allowing visitors at hospitals, attempting to stop the spread of coronavirus

AdventHealth is no longer welcoming visitors inside its Central Florida hospitals.

The change takes effect on Monday and is being made in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Visitation will be allowed under special circumstances, including:

If the visitor is the power of attorney or a medical decision-maker.

Those visiting patients in end-of-life situations.

Parents or caregivers who need to accompany patients 18 years of age and younger.

“These are untried times and it’s important that we take measures that protect our patients, physicians and team members, and greater community,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, Chief Medical Officer for Acute Care Services at AdventHealth, said. “We do not take these decisions lightly, but view them as necessary. We thank our community in advance for their understanding and patience as we address COVID-19 together.”

In addition to limiting visitation, the following will be postponed:

All non-time sensitive inpatient surgeries.

All non-time sensitive outpatient surgeries.

All non-time sensitive outpatient procedures in diagnostic centers.

