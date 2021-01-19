AdventHealth plans 100-bed hospital in Palm Coast

article

One of Central Florida's largest hospital systems is expanding in Flagler County.

AdventHealth on Tuesday announced that construction will begin in September on a $100 million project on Palm Coast Parkway near Bridgehaven Drive. The 100-bed, four-story AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway is scheduled to open in late 2022.

"We look forward to bringing our world-class services closer to home for more people in this growing region," said David Ottati, president/CEO of AdventHealth Central Florida Division - North. "COVID-19 has shown us the importance of strong health care infrastructure and, while these plans were in motion before the onset of the pandemic, our recent experience underscores the need for fast access to quality health care."

AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway will include an emergency department with full-service imaging; five operating suites; endoscopy services; an outpatient laboratory; heart catheterization labs; 20 critical care patient rooms and 80 for general medical or surgical care.

Plans also call for a 30,000-square-foot medical office building also to be constructed on the 10-acre site in the future.

AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway is expected to provide 400 new jobs with an average salary of $67,000, the hospital system says.

