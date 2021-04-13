AdventHealth, Orange County opening another vaccine site near airport

article

AdventHealth and Orange County Government have opened additional COVID-19 vaccine opportunities for Central Floridians.

The vaccines will now be distributed Thursday, April 15, 2021, and Friday, April 16, 2021, at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport.

More than 4,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County for each event date. The vaccines at this site will be available to those 16 years and older who are eligible under state and federal guidelines.·

Appointments are required and are available through a link at OCFL.net/vaccine.Important items to note:·

There is no out-of-pocket cost for receiving the vaccine.

Proof of eligibility is required upon registration.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, and those who receive their first vaccine at the airport site will be asked to schedule their second vaccine appointment.

As part of the vaccine process, those receiving the vaccine will be required to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Most reported side effects are mild and include arm soreness, fatigue, and headache.

AdventHealth will have medical professionals on hand to assist with any reactions

.Information about other vaccination opportunities in Orange County can be found at OCFL.net/vaccine.

Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is not currently available to the general public at any AdventHealth Centra Care locations or AdventHealth Medical Group practices.

Members of the public who wish to be notified when additional community vaccines become available from AdventHealth can register for alerts at www.CoronavirusVaccineAlerts.com.