AdventHealth, Orange County distributing vaccines to senior March 19

AdventHealth and Orange County are announcing another COVID-19 vaccine opportunity for Central Florida seniors.

The vaccines will be distributed Friday, March 19, 2021, at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport.

More than 3,500 doses are being supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. The vaccines at this site will only be available to those 60 years and older who are eligible under state and federal guidelines.

Appointments are required and are available through a link at OCFL.net/vaccine.

Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is not currently available to the public at any AdventHealth hospitals, AdventHealth Centra Care locations or AdventHealth Medical Group practices.