Expand / Collapse search

AdventHealth morgues in Central Florida reach capacity due to COVID deaths

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Coronavirus Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
FILE - Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. article

FILE - Medical personnel move a deceased patient to a refrigerated truck serving as make shift morgues at Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 09, 2020 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - AdventHealth says their hospital morgues have reached capacity in Central Florida due to the high number of deaths related to COVID-19.

In an email obtained by FOX 35 News, AdventHealth says they have begun utilizing rented, refrigerated coolers at 10 of its campuses throughout Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, and Volusia counties. 

MORE NEWS: Husband searching for life-saving machine for wife battling COVID talks to Good Day Orlando

"These coolers are quickly becoming filled also. We believe this backup is due to a throughput slowdown at local funeral homes which is causing us to hold decedents for a longer period of time."

MORE NEWS: Orange County Sheriff: 'To my fellow law enforcement officers: Get vaccinated'

AdventHealth says they are in contact with the regional hospital disaster coalitions and a request for assistance has been sent to the Florida Hospital Association. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest COVID-19 updates. 


 