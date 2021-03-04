AdventHealth: Hospitalization rate is the lowest in a year

article

AdventHealth doctors said they are seeing the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations they have had since last year.

There are about 400 people hospitalized across all of AdventHealth’s hospitals.

Doctors made that announcement during a briefing this afternoon.

They also discussed how several of their patients participated in the trial that helped get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved.

They do not know when they will receive doses of the vaccine yet though.

"This vaccine saves lives and if somebody has access to this vaccine, and they want to take the vaccine, this is a great vaccine to take," Dr. Victor Herrera said.

AdventHealth doctors also believe now that more vaccines are on the way and more groups of people will be eligible for a shot soon.

