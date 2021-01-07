AdventHealth changes status to 'red' as ICU fills up due to COVID-19

With more people being hospitalized because of COVID-19, AdventHealth has shifted its status to "red," indicating an increase in coronavirus patients and filled ICU beds.

The hospital system said that while this is manageable, they expect another increase.

"We're seeing an expected surge in the community and we are very near where our peak was back in July," Brian Adams of AdventHealth told FOX 35. "We want to make sure we continue to have the resources to care for our COVID-19 patients both today and the ones we know will be coming in the coming days based on the increase we're seeing in the community."

In "red" status, the hospital system is reviewing outpatient procedures to see if they can be delayed, leaving room for COVID-19 patients. The change in status is to help patients who need healthcare have access to it.

RELATED: AdventHealth to provide COVID-19 vaccines near Orlando airport

In July, AdventHealth saw a peak in hospitalizations and even had nurses from Colorado on standby. However, Adams assured that "this isn't to the point that we saw back in the summer, but we are on that increase, It's just that we need to prepare."

Advertisement

Seminole County Medical Director Todd Husty said that since the summer, hospitals have learned more about the logistics of safely caring for patients safely in a hospital setting and how to treat them.

"Because of what we learned the last time we spiked up really high, we have a better shot at keeping it under control," he said. He does not believe we should panic but people should continue to be careful as the state sees a spike in cases.

If you want to help, AdventHealth said that you can do your part by following safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.