AdventHealth to provide COVID-19 vaccines near Orlando airport

AdventHealth has announced its first phase of a community program that will provide Central Florida seniors and healthcare workers with access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The program, which begins January 12, aims to vaccinate several thousand at its launch site adjacent to Orlando International Airport.

They said that the first phase of doses will go to:

Community health care personnel with direct patient contact

Established AdventHealth Medical Group patients who are 65 years and older

AdventHealth caregivers’ relatives who are 65 or older

"AdventHealth is honored to be a trusted national leader and community partner in the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brian Adams, CEO of AdventHealth’s Polk County market, who is leading the COVID response for the organization’s Central Florida Division. "We share the community’s excitement and eagerness to be vaccinated and are pleased the demand is so great. It’s extremely important that the vaccines be administered as quickly and efficiently as possible and according to state guidelines, and our goal is to make it easy for everyone to get vaccinated. We’re ready to expand our program as soon as we receive more vaccines from the state."

Vaccine supplies are limited and appointments are required. Eligible AdventHealth Medical Group patients will reportedly receive an email to schedule an appointment. They expect to have enough supply to keep the airport site open through Friday, January 15th but are willing to extend if more supply becomes available.

"This is a monumental opportunity. The vaccine is safe, highly effective, and simply put – the greatest tool we have in ending the pandemic," said Dr. Scott Brady, CEO of AdventHealth Centra Care, which is operating the airport site. "We know the community is eager to be vaccinated, and we ask for their continued patience as we launch this program and provide vaccinations as supplies are available."

