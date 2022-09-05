Adult, 2 juveniles shot while riding in car in Brevard County, deputies say

article

A gunman is at large after shooting an adult and two juveniles while they were riding in a vehicle in Brevard County, according to investigators.

The shooting happened on Saturday night around 10 p.m. in unincorporated Cocoa at Burnett Road and State Road 50.

"Upon arrival, deputies located an adult and two juveniles who reported being shot while riding in a vehicle," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office reported.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.