Florida deputies keep close watch over wayward alligator

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office were called out to Davenport on Monday to help monitor a wayward alligator.

Residents of the Champions Reserve community inside Champions Gate were greeted by the large reptile on Sunday. It was spotted hanging out in a driveway.

Marissa Branisavljevic recorded the gator meandering through the neighborhood, passing between homes as it made its way back to a reserve behind the houses.

Officers with Polk County Animal Control were also on hand to assist. They said the gator did not appear to be afraid of humans, and after it emerged from the swampy area a second time, it was removed.

Bill Homlish was able to snap some pictures of the gator as well and shared them with FOX 35 News:

