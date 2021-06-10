Actor-comedian Kenan Thompson spotted taking a spin on Jurassic World: VelociCoaster

article

Universal Orlando's latest thrill ride, Jurassic World: VelociCoaster, officially opened to the public on Thursday.

The theme park had been allowing riders to preview the attraction since last month and it has also drawn some celebrities and roller coaster enthusiasts from around the world.

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson was spotted riding the VelociCoaster on Wednesday. Thompson is best known as the longest-tenured cast member of the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live and for his role of Kenan Rockmore in the classic comedy show Kenan & Kel, which ran on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2000.

RELATED: Your guide to Universal Orlando's Jurassic World: VelociCoaster

"I was so excited! I'm a huge fan of his," said Chris Bell Jr. who shared the photograph with us. "He was my childhood!"

Chris also had a glowing review of Jurassic World: VelociCoaster.

"The VelociCoaster is an extraordinary coaster," he told us. "So well-themed, fast, and the vehicles are so beautiful!"

He added that he was laughing and throwing hands in the air during the entire ride.

Thanks for sharing Chris!

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.