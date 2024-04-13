Accused Florida serial police impersonator arrested again

article

A man who has been accused of impersonating police officers multiple times in Florida has been arrested again, according to online records in Osceola County.

Jeremy Dewitte, 44, was booked for failure to report a change in vehicle ownership. Online records also report he had a warrant for his arrest out of Orange County.

RELATED STORIES:

The arrest marks a long line of run-ins with the law for Dewitte. He is a convicted sex offender who is most known for pulling drivers over in 2019 while he worked as a funeral escort.

"He’d go around directing traffic, stopping people stopping cars," said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez after a past arrest. "The guy’s definitely out of control."

Dewitte was booked on a $5,000 bond.