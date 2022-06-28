Accident involving bicyclist closes parts of U.S. 17-92 in Maitland

Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 are shut down in Maitland due to a crash reportedly involving a pedestrian or bicyclist. Traffic is being diverted at Mayo Ave. following the incident which is said to have happened around 4 p.m. We are monitoring the situation in a live stream in the video player above, and we also have a crew headed to the scene to gather additional information. WARNING: The video is live and unedited. Viewer discretion is advised.

The driver has remained on the scene and is being questioned by investigators.

A bicyclist was struck and killed along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Maitland, June 28, 2022.

