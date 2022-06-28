Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Accident involving bicyclist closes parts of U.S. 17-92 in Maitland

Published 
Updated 4:45PM
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 are shut down in Maitland due to a crash reportedly involving a pedestrian or bicyclist.  Traffic is being diverted at Mayo Ave. following the incident which is said to have happened around 4 p.m.  We are monitoring the situation in a live stream in the video player above, and we also have a crew headed to the scene to gather additional information.  WARNING: The video is live and unedited. Viewer discretion is advised.

The driver has remained on the scene and is being questioned by investigators. 

Accident involving bicyclist closes parts of U.S. 17-92 in Maitland

Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 were shut down in Maitland on Tuesday afternoon due to a crash reportedly involving a pedestrian or bicyclist.

A bicyclist was struck and killed along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Maitland, June 28, 2022.

A bicyclist was struck and killed along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Maitland, June 28, 2022.

A bicyclist was struck and killed along U.S. Highway 17-92 in Maitland, June 28, 2022.