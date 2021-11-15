95-year-old Orlando woman fulfills wish to dance with Marc Anthony

A 95-year-old Orlando woman was called on stage at a Marc Anthony concert to dance with the world-renowned singer, fulfilling an item on her bucket list.

For 95-year-old Felicia Rodriguez Gonzalez, dancing with Marc Anthony was on her bucket list, so when she went with her family to see him in concert, they made a big sign in hopes that he would see it.

Luckily, Marc Anthony did and brought her up on stage for a dance.

"It was amazing, amazing when he saw that and he said Fela!" said Rodriguez Gonzalez.

On the bucket list was turning 95 years old, surviving Hurricane Maria, surviving COVID-19 after contracting the virus, and lastly, dancing with Marc Anthony.

"For him to bring her up on stage meant a lot to us, more than he could know," said her granddaughter Linda Santiago.

And, she hopes to dance with him again five years from now.

"I wanted to continue dancing with him, but maybe when I reach 100, I go back," Rodriguez Gonzalez said. "This time, I’m going to run."

The elderly woman, with a lot of energy and dance moves, says she feels blessed for the opportunity.

"I’m grateful. I’m telling you every time I’m dancing. That’s the way I am. I’m always happy," she said.