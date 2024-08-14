93-year-old man in golf cart hits, kills elderly pedestrian in Ocala: FHP

Stream FOX 35:

An 84-year-old man was hit and killed by a golf cart being driven down an Ocala road by a 93-year-old man on Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on SW 94th Street in Ocala at around 6:30 a.m.

The golf cart was headed east on the multi-modal path on the aforementioned street when it hit a man from behind walking down the same road, troopers said.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story.

