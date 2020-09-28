911 outages reported across US

Law enforcement agencies nationwide were reporting outages of their 911 lines Monday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department in Minnesota, the Tucson Police Department in Arizona and the Delaware State Police were among dozens of agencies that reported outages.

Yavapai, Cochise, and Pima counties, as well as Flagstaff, were experiencing issues with their 911 emergency lines in Arizona.

Nearly an hour later, Tucson police reported their 911 services were fully operational again. “If you are in need of emergency services, call 911,” police tweeted.

Just 20 minutes after a reported outage, Oro Valley Police in Arizona reported that their lines were back up for all agencies.

“We did take this opportunity to test the "Text to 911" and that did continue to work through this outage," the department tweeted.

In Nevada, the Washoe County Sheriff’s office tweeted that 911 services were down in Washoe County, Reno and Sparks.

“ATTENTION: The 911 lines are not operational nationwide,” the Minneapolis Police Department tweeted. “This is for phone calls and text messaging. If you need police, fire or emergency medical assistance in Minneapolis, please call 612-348-2345. We will advise when this issue is fixed.”

In California, the Grass Valley Police Department located nearly 60 miles North East of Sacramento reported an outage affecting “some land lines and cell phones.”

“Please avoid ‘testing’ your phone’s functionality by calling 911, as our dispatchers are working very hard to try and work through this stressful situation,“ the agency wrote on their Facebook page.

Delaware State Police released a statement on their website informing residents of the outage and interruption of their 911 phone service.

“Delaware State Police Dispatch Centers are currently experiencing a state wide interruption in service. Anyone attempting to call 911 either by cellphone or landline will experience a busy signal,” the agency wrote.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Delaware State Police announced that their dispatch centers were operation and able to receive 911 calls.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.