8-year-old boy bitten by shark while snorkeling at Florida beach, deputies say

An 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark on Monday while snorkeling off Key Largo, Florida, deputies say.

The current health status of the boy is unknown.

Shark attack off Florida beach

What we know:

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) responded to a shark bite incident around 3:24 p.m. on Monday.

The incident took place on the oceanside off Key Largo, Florida.

Officials say an 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while he was snorkeling.

The boy was airlifted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida.

The MCSO says the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) were notified of the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any details on the events leading up to the shark attack.

Officials have not clarified where the boy was bitten or how many times. The current health status of the boy is unknown.

It is unclear if the boy was snorkeling in a group or on his own.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the MCSO and the Key Largo Fire Department for more information.

How common are shark attacks in Florida?

Dig deeper:

Officials with the FWC say that while Florida has a high number of shark bites, the bites are rare and rarely life-threatening.

FWC offers safety advice to reduce the risk of shark bites. Here's what you can do to stay safe:

Swim in groups and at beaches with lifeguards.

Avoid swimming at dawn and dusk, when sharks are most active.

Avoid swimming in murky water or near fishing activity.

Do not wear shiny jewelry, as it can attract sharks.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.