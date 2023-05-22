8 Central Florida restaurants that are walking distance from SunRail train stations

Save money at the pump by catching a ride on the SunRail. There are several Central Florida restaurants with enough variety to satisfy all your foodie needs, and some are just walking distance from each commuter train station.

Here are at least eight restaurants worth taking a short stroll to.

Neon Beach

Looking for a vibrant, fun restaurant with tropical vibes without actually going to the beach? If so, you might want to check out Neon Beach. The restaurant is about a 7-minute walk from Lynx Central, downtown Orlando's SunRail station.

With its "outside the box" menu, beach-inspired cocktails and its 4,000 square foot "beach within reach," you're bound to love this place.

The Wine Room on Park Avenue

This unique wine and cheese shop is a 3-minute walk from the SunRail station in Winter Park.

Guests can sample more than 100 wines from across the world at the restaurants Enomatic wine dispensing machines.

They also offer small plates, signature flatbreads, Charcuterie and other food options.

DoveCote Restaurant

Enjoy a delicious meal on DoveCote's outdoor patio, which is a minute walk away from the Lynx Central SunRail station in downtown Orlando.

The restaurant offers an award-winning menu of American cuisine with French-inspired flavors, including an array of meat, seafood and chicken.

El Pollón Restaurant

Enjoy this Peruvian restaurant located in Longwood, which is a 3-minute walk from the city's SunRail train station.

The menu includes seafood, beef, chicken selections along with beer and wine and other options.

Krazy Greek Kitchen

The Krazy Greek Kitchen is about a 9-minute walk from Lake Mary's SunRail station, but we're sure it's worth the extra steps!

Guests can enjoy their authentic green Mediterranean lunch or dinner with a glass of wine while overlooking the city's Central Park.

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

If you're up for an 11-minute walk from the AdventHealth SunRail station and have a sweet tooth, this is a restaurant to try.

It's a great spot for enjoying a decadent dessert or two with a friend or romantic date.

Kres Chophouse & Lounge

Walk 6 minutes from the downtown Orlando train station to Kres Chophouse & Lounge and get to try beef wellignton, wild game, Jumbo Australian Lobster Tails and other food items it has to offer.

If you're up for a beverage or two, they offer craft cocktails at its Red Bar – or allow a knowledgeable staff member guide you in a wine pairing.

AC Sky Bar

After just a 2-minute walk from the Orlando SunRail train station on Church Street and you'll arrive at the AC Sky Bar. The rooftop bar and restaurant provides guests with gorgeous 360 views of the City Beautiful. It's located at Marriot's AC Hotel Orlando Downtown.

How much does it cost to ride the SunRail?

Depending on the number of counties/zones traveled, one-way tickets range from $2 to $5 per person and $3.75 to $9.50 per person round trip, according to SunRail's website.

Children age 6 and under ride for free with a paying adult.

Seniors 65 and older, youth between the ages of 7 and 18 and those with disabilities qualify for a 50% discount off of their fare.

Tickets are purchased at the ticket vending machine located on all SunRail station platforms.

SunRail Train Schedules

The SunRail is available Monday through Friday every-half hour during scheduled morning and evening service and less frequently during the mid-day. It does not operate on weekends or on the following holidays: New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. You're asked to arrive at the station 20 minutes earlier than the scheduled departure time.