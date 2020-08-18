75-year-old Oviedo man dies after falling from third-floor condo balcony, deputies say

article

Volusia County detectives are investigating after a 75-year-old man died in a fall from the third-floor balcony of a New Smyrna Beach condominium.

Deputies say John Cheney of Oviedo, and his wife were staying at their condo, Surfside Condominiums at 4831 Saxon Drive, on Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., deputies say that Cheney complained that he was not feeling well and went to take a nap in the bedroom. His wife went to check on him a half-hour later and discovered the bedroom’s balcony door open and Cheney missing.

"She notified her family, walked out onto the balcony and spotted her husband lying face down in the parking lot," deputies said.

Cheney was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No signs of foul play were found at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.