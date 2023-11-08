Florida mom, child come face-to-face with burglary suspect after he broke into their home, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A woman and her child came face-to-face with a burglary suspect who broke into their home in South Florida, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

This happened Saturday on Duncan Street in Hobe Sound, deputies wrote on Facebook. The woman confronted the burglar and was able to get him out of her home. No items were stolen from her house, nor were any injuries reported.

The details of the confrontation were not made immediately available.

The suspect, however, fled on foot and is still at large.

News of this attempted burglary comes amid reports of burglars trying to break into their homes in Hobe Sound, Palm City and Stuart, deputies said. There have been six burglaries reported – and in five of them, deputies said residents' security alarms, cameras and vigilance have thwarted the criminals.

"We urge everyone to continue your efforts because they are working,' deputies said. "Call 911 if you see or hear anything suspicious. As always, please watch out for your neighbors and alert them to what is occurring in our communities."

Anyone with information about any of these burglaries is urged to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office.