70-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Belle Terre Boulevard in Flagler County

A 70-year-old man from Palm Coast was killed in a deadly motorcycle crash on Belle Terre boulevard on Saturday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident at around 10:55 p.m. The crash took place on Belle Terre boulevard and Finn Way.

According to officials, the vehicle that struck the victim was driving southbound on Belle Terre boulevard while the motorcycle was traveling northbound approaching Finn Way.

"The car made a left turn to travel east on Finn Way, but failed to yield the right of way, causing the front of the motorcycle to collide with the right side of the vehicle," said FHP officials.

The driver of the car that struck the victim was 21-years-old and had three passengers in the vehicle ranging from ages 29 to 53.

According to officials, the 70-year-old victim was wearing his helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

