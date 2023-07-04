7-year-old shot and killed on Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa: Police

A 7-year-old child was shot and killed in the 8500 block of the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa, according to police.

"This incident at the Courtney Campbell Causeway just adds to what’s been going on when folks are not responsible with their firearms. We need to do better as a community really as Americans," shared Calvin Johnson, Deputy Chief of Investigations and Support.

Just after 8:30 p.m. at Ben T Davis Beach, police responded to reports of a shooting at a boat ramp.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Investigators said they believe two groups got into a fight that led to gunfire.

Witnesses told officials that one group was mad that the second group was riding jet skis too close to the shore where the kids were playing in the water.

When the confrontation escalated to gunfire, the 7-year-old's grandfather grabbed the child into their truck according to police.

Officials said the bullet hit the grandfather's finger, and they believe the same bullet hit the 7-year-old in the head while they both were inside the truck.

The Tampa Police Department said the child was rushed to the hospital after the shooting, but was pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested."

The shooting scene remains active as authorities work to gather evidence and speak to witnesses, TPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477.