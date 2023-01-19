Expand / Collapse search

65th annual Daytona 500 is sold out, but there are other ticket opportunities available

Published 
Updated 12:28PM
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando
article

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 28: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 BREZTRI Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by

Expand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The stands will be packed in February at the 65th annual Daytona 500. 

Officials announced Tuesday that grandstand seats and camping for the big race have officially sold out, but don't worry – there are still other opportunities to see the big race in person. 

Event organizers say tickets still remain for the UNOH Fanzone which can be found here

Grandstand tickets are also available for purchase for the remaining Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, which give fans a chance to see all three NASCAR national series and the ARCA Menards Series, racing officials said in a news release

The sold-out race follows one of the most competitive seasons in NASCAR history, which featured a record-tying 19 different race winners in the debut season for the Next Gen car, officials said. 

The Great American Race is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. 

This year's grand marshal has not been announced at this time. 