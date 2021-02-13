63rd annual Daytona 500 shifts into high gear this Sunday

article

All eyes will be on the Daytona International Speedway this Sunday when the Daytona 500 gets underway on FOX!

In its 63rd year, "The Great American Race" is the iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida. Last year: Denny Hamlin won the "The Great American Race" for the third time in his career — and in the closest finish in history — after it was delayed a day by rain. He’s the only driver to have multiple victories in the race.

The Daytona International Speedway usually welcomes 101,000 fans to fill up the stadium. However, because of safety precautions in place, President Chip Wile said capacity will be limited.

Wile said the ‘Great American Race’ is already sold out. Though not releasing an exact number, he said the track is ensuring groups will be spaced six feet apart.

"We will require everyone to wear a mask throughout their visit. We’ll be taking their temp and asking them a health questionnaire," explained Wile.

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's running of the race was postponed by rain.

FOX 35 News spoke exclusively with NASCAR driver Ryan Newman as he prepares to race the Daytona 500 one year after he was involved in a fiery crash at the same speedway.

He has previously stated that he has no memory of the crash.

"I’ve watched every angle that I could possibly watch. The biggest problem is, I don’t have any memory of my own angle, which is the ultimate angle," Newman said Tuesday in a preseason video conference with reporters. "And that’s gone, and that’ll always be gone, and no matter how many times I watch a replay or a different variation of that memory, it doesn’t change my personal memory because it just doesn’t exist."

The world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover, marking the 11th consecutive year, and 12th total, that "America’s Ambassadors in Blue" – officially known as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron – will showcase their precise choreography at the end of the National Anthem.

"We are excited to fly over the Daytona 500 again this year," said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Commander and Leader of U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. "This amazing event has kicked off our demonstration season for the past ten years, and we are grateful for the partnership between the Speedway and Air Force. There is always a lot of enthusiasm surrounding this race, and we’re honored to share the pride, precision, and professionalism of the 693,000 total force Airmen to NASCAR fans around the world."

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Serving as Grand Marshal this year is Mr. Worldwide himself, music superstar Pitbull, who will do the honors of telling drivers to start their engines ahead of the race.

"It’s an honor to be named the Grand Marshal for the 63rd DAYTONA 500. It’s exciting to mix culture, music and sports. Unity at its finest. So let’s get ready to start engines, Dale!"

Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 live on FOX 35 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 14. Pre-race coverage begins at 1 p.m. that day. The Good Day Orlando team will also have special coverage of the event at the speedway on Sunday morning.