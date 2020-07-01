6-year-old girl dies after 'tragic' shooting accident in Palm Bay, police say

article

The Palm Bay Police Department said that a 6-year-old child is dead after a shooting on Tuesday night.

They said that officers responded to an apartment on Washington Street after receiving 911 calls that a child had been shot.

Life-saving measures were reportedly started immediately and the girl was taken to a hospital for additional treatment. Unfortunately, she went on to succumb to her injuries.

Police said that their investigation leads them to believe that the shooting was a tragic accident involving siblings. However, the investigation is still ongoing.

