6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Oviedo Police Department

An Oviedo girl got quite a loud surprise for her birthday.

Emily just moved down to Oviedo from Minnesota, but because of the stay-at-home order, family and friends couldn't be with her to celebrate her sixth birthday.

Emily's parent's emailed FOX 35 News saying their family member in Minnesota reached out to the Oviedo Police Department and asked if they could drive by and wish the 6-year-old a happy birthday.

Apparently, the department said yes and had a caravan of patrol cars, with their sirens blaring, drive up to Emily's house.

Over their intercoms, officers wished the little girl a happy birthday and stopped to give her a stuffed animal to celebrate the year ahead.