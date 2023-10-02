6-year-old boy stood up, got out of seat while on Galaxy Spin ride at Fun Spot Florida, before fall: report

The state's investigation into how a six-year-old boy fell off a small coaster at Fun Spot America's theme park in Florida concluded that the child was properly secured and checked by staff, but somehow managed to stand up while the ride was in motion and either fell or was thrown from the attraction.

"The Galaxy Spin" ride – a "Wild Mouse"-style coaster – was cleared to reopen late last week by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) after the state's investigation found no deficiencies with the ride or its operations. However, out of an abundance of caution, the state will now require additional safety signage in and around the ride, and that someone at least 14 accompany riders 10 years old or younger, the agency said.

The boy reportedly suffered injuries to his head, lip, and hip.

On Monday, the FDACS released the state's investigative report to FOX 35, following a public records request. Here's what it found.

The Galaxy Spin investigation

According to the investigation, the child was at the theme park with his family, including his 10-year-old brother and a cousin, on Aug. 3, 2023. They had been on the ride two times before, according to a family member.

On the third time, the child reportedly stood up during the ride and either fell out of the ride vehicle or was thrown from the ride, which goes up and down over hills and spins on tight turns.

Inspectors found that the ride had "no deficiencies," which included "close inspections of the seats, lap bars, and lap bar mechanisms," the report said.

"The coaster was run several times with and without riders (employees only) and nothing abnormal was noted," the report said.

Video reportedly showed the boy being measured before being allowed on the ride and then entering the ride vehicle. He sat in the far left seat and "the lap bar is fully closed and is checked by the operator." His brother and a cousin sat in the far right two seats. There was an empty seat between the 6-year-old boy and the other family members, the report said.

Inspectors noted that it appears the child tried to get out of the restraints before the ride started and, ultimately, sat down. As the ride was on the second level, the child was able to get out of his seat. Inspectors estimated that the child fell 20–25 feet.

"The empty seat next to him may have made it easier for him to maneuver out of his seat," the report said.

The investigation also found that the ride's daily inspection reports and training records were "complete and accurate." It also indicates that the "operator was trained approximately 10 days prior to the incident."

Zamperla, the ride's manufacturer, hired an outside consulting firm to test the ride, which found it was "operating as designed and intended," according to the report.

Fun Spot has not commented on the investigative report or the reopening of the ride. FOX 35 has reached out to representatives for Fun Spot America multiple times, but our emails have not been returned.

However, after the incident, Fun Spot said in a statement that its thoughts and prayers were with the family and the child, and that it wished the child a speedy recovery. It also said it was working with FDACS on its investigation, and that it would not reopen the ride "until we are 100% sure this will not happen again."

Family declined to comment on the investigation

The family has not publicly commented on the incident or the investigation. FOX 35 has attempted to reach family members. Witnesses contained in the report and reached by FOX 35 declined to comment.

However, state inspectors were able to reach a lawyer reportedly representing the family on Sept. 6, 2023. "He relayed that at this time his client would decline an interview with the department," the report said.

911 call: "The child fell off the ride"

Several 911 calls were made shortly after the boy was hurt.

"The child fell off the ride. Right now we have him on the floor. They're screaming. We're trying our best not to move them," one caller said.

"He's bleeding from his lip and the top corner of his head is very swollen. And um, I believe something with his hip, but I'm not too sure," another call said, describing the boy's apparent injuries.

Other callers requested ambulances and provided directions on where the ride was within the park and how first responders could reach them.

What is The Galaxy Spin ride?

The Galaxy Spin is described as a "wild-mouse"-style coaster that "produces heavy G forces as you go around sharp and tight corners," according to Fun Spot's website.

Up to four people can be seated in a ride vehicle, which takes you up and down hills, around tight corners, and spins along the way.

Where is Fun Spot America's theme parks?

Fun Spot has three theme parks in the U.S. – two in Florida and one in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Florida locations are in Orlando and Kissimmee.

Each feature a variety of thrill rides and attractions, arcade- and carnival-style games, drop towers, carousels, go karts, among other rides.