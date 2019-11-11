6 children injured after school bus crash in Orlando

Six children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash Monday morning in Orlando, deputies say.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Millinockett Lane near Smathers Avenue.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said there were 21 kids on the bus heading to Forsyth Woods Elementary when it crashed with a black car.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old woman, and a baby with her in the car were not injured. The driver of the bus was not hurt either.

It's unclear how the crash happened. The black car involved had damage to the side.

The children who were not injured were picked up by another bus and taken to school.