Florida to execute 5th inmate in 2025: 'The Cross Country Killer' faces death by lethal injection

The Brief The man convicted of killing two women, known as "The Cross Country Killer," has been scheduled for execution in Florida under a death warrant signed Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Glen Edward Rogers, 62, will be the fifth inmate in the state to be executed this year. Rogers is set to die by lethal injection on May 15 at the Florida State Prison near the City of Starke.



American convicted serial killer

What we know:

After more than 30 years, DeSantis has signed a death warrant for Rogers.

Rogers has been convicted in the murders of two women — Tina Marie Cribbs in Tampa and Sandra Gallagher in California.

Cribbs was found stabbed to death in a hotel bathroom, while Gallagher's badly burned corpse was found in her truck.

Rogers is suspected of several additional homicides throughout the United States.

What's next:

Fifth to be executed in Florida

Dig deeper:

Rogers is the fifth to face execution in 2025 in the state of Florida.

Jeffrey Hutchinson, convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her three children, is facing the death penalty on May 1.

Three other executions, all by lethal injection, have already taken place in Florida this year:

Edward James, 63 , was convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and her grandmother in 1993.

James Dennis Ford, 64, was convicted of the murder of a married couple while out on a fishing trip.

Michael Tanzi, 48, was convicted of kidnapping and murdering a woman in the Florida Keys in 2000.

