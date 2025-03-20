Florida man convicted in double murder will face execution tonight, U.S. Supreme Court rules

The Brief On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an 11-hour stay of execution for Florida man Edward James. James was convicted of killing a woman and raping and killing her 8-year-old granddaughter in 1993 in Seminole County. James is scheduled to be executed at 8 p.m. March 20 at the Florida State Prison.



U.S. Supreme Court makes final decision

What we know:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed James’ death warrant on Feb. 18.

Last week, records show the Florida Supreme Court and a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected appeals aimed at halting James' execution. This prompted James' attorney to approach the U.S. Supreme Court and request an 11-hour stay of execution.

James’ attorney cited "cognitive decline" and argued that carrying out the execution would violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment, according to WUSF.

"The issues present in the instant case require appellate review that is not truncated by the exigencies of an imminent execution," James’ attorney wrote.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected James' delay of death on Thursday, although it did not fully explain the decision.

What's next:

James is scheduled to be executed at 8 p.m. March 20 at the Florida State Prison.

Who is Edward James?

The backstory:

On Sept. 19, 1993, James brutally attacked and killed 8-year-old Toni Neuner, who was staying at the home of her 58-year-old grandmother, Betty Dick. James then also murdered Dick.

According to court records, James strangled Toni before raping her and then throwing her body across the room. The young girl suffered grievous internal injuries and was strangled to death.

James then went to Dick's bedroom, intending to have sex with her. Instead, he stabbed her more than 20 times with two different knives, records show.

James had been renting a room in Dick’s home.

The murders were witnessed by Toni’s older sister Wendi, who James eventually tied up and locked in the bathroom. Toni’s two younger brothers were asleep in the house when the crimes were committed.

Has anyone else in Florida been executed this year?

Dig deeper:

James is scheduled to be the second inmate executed in Florida this year.

James Ford was executed Feb. 13 in the 1997 murders of a couple in Charlotte County. DeSantis has also signed a death warrant for Michael Tanzi, who was convicted in the 2000 murder of a woman in Monroe County. Tanzi is scheduled to be executed April 8.

