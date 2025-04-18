5 undocumented immigrants linked to Venezuelan 'Tren De Argua' gang arrested in Florida: officials

The Brief Officials say five undocumented immigrants, believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang "Tren de Aragua," have been arrested in a string of liquor thefts and robberies in Florida. All five suspects face enhanced charges due to their immigration status, with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd citing a new Florida law when discussing enhancements. Detectives believe the suspects are linked to more than three dozen retail thefts across the Central Florida area in five judicial districts, with total losses estimated at more than $30,000.



All five suspects face enhanced charges due to their immigration status, with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd citing a new Florida law when discussing enhancements.

‘Tren De Argua’ gang members, associates arrested

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the five suspects arrested are:

25-year-old Samuel Oglis David Anthony Charle

26-year-old Ildemaro Miguel Escalona Mendoza

27-year-old Alexis Jose Rodriguez-Benavides

28-year-old Darwins Smith Vasquez-Leon

26-year-old Ramon Jesus Carpintero-Luna

Deputies said all five suspects have U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers placed on them, and they are all currently incarcerated.

Authorities said two of the suspects — Benavides and Charle — are known Tren De Argua gang members, and the three others are gang associates.

Detectives believe the suspects are linked to more than three dozen retail thefts across the Central Florida area in five judicial districts, with total losses estimated at more than $30,000.

What's next:

The statewide prosecutor and Department of Homeland Security said they are working with detectives to charge the suspects accordingly.

Officials say the suspects have criminal histories, including immigration violations, thefts, robbery, drug possession, resisting arrest, fraudulent use of and possession of personal identification, false reports to law enforcement, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence (listed as armed and dangerous), and driver’s license offenses.

String of liquor thefts and robberies

The backstory:

In early March, deputies said store personnel at the Sam’s Club in north Lakeland contacted them regarding a group of five suspects who forcibly attempted to steal a shopping cart filled with high-end liquor valued at $3,200.00.

Deputies said the suspects, described as Hispanic males, filled up the shopping cart with 14 cases of liquor.

As the suspects proceeded toward the exit, officials said an employee grabbed the cart to stop them, but they rammed the cart into the employee and injured her.

Authorities said the employee was able to keep the suspects from moving the cart any further, but they grabbed two cases of liquor out of the cart, ran to a silver Ford Focus and then drove away.

The car stopped working as the suspects tried to drive it over a concrete curb in the parking lot, and officials said they left it behind and then fled the area on foot.

Through an investigation, detectives determined the suspects eventually called an Uber and left the area.

The Lakeland Police Department responded to the scene to recover the abandoned vehicle, and the PCSO then joined in the investigation. During a search of the vehicle, detectives said they found the stolen liquor, cell phones and a passport.

Two of the suspects were positively identified, and detectives determined they were incarcerated in Osceola County for a different robbery. Those two suspects were Charle and Mendoza.

Once the three other suspects were identified — Rodriguez-Benavides, Vasquez-Leon and Carpintero-Luna — detectives obtained arrest warrants, charging all five with robbery, which was upgraded to a first-degree felony due to the suspect's gang status.

