5 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning at Orange County home

Five people are hospitalized after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at an Orange County home Tuesday morning.

Orange County Fire and Rescue said they received a 911 call around 5:45 a.m. after a 13-year-old girl found a 6-year-old unresponsive at the home on Timberwolf Trail in Apopka.

The family was taken to a local hospital and they are expected to survive.

A hazmat team began investigating and found a gas-powered air compressor that had been running in the garage.

An investigation is ongoing.