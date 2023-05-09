5 people hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning at Orange County home

Expand / Collapse search

5 people hospitalized from Orange County home due to carbon monoxide poisoning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Five people are hospitalized after a report of carbon monoxide poisoning at an Orange County home Tuesday morning.

Orange County Fire and Rescue said they received a 911 call around 5:45 a.m. after a 13-year-old girl found a 6-year-old unresponsive at the home on Timberwolf Trail in Apopka. 

The family was taken to a local hospital and they are expected to survive. 

A hazmat team began investigating and found a gas-powered air compressor that had been running in the garage. 

An investigation is ongoing. 