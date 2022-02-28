5 injured in series of drive-by shootings in Melbourne, police say

article

The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after they say 5 people were injured in 3 separate shootings on Sunday.

Police say the first shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Testimony Street. A group of people were gathered when an unknown vehicle drove by and shot into the crowd. Several homes and cars were hit with bullets, but the crowd and suspects had left.

About 15 minutes later, officers heard gunshots coming from nearby University Blvd. They say they found a 29-year-old man who reported being shot by someone in a car driving by his house.

While officers were investigating those shootings, two men, ages 21 and 23, reportedly went to the hospital saying they had been shot while on Testimony Street. Two women, ages 26 and 38, also arrived at the hospital saying they had been shot on E. University Blvd.

All of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it is unknown if the shootings were related.

Later on Sunday afternoon, police responded to Colbert Circle about a shots fired call. They say a 19-year-old man was sitting in his car while his 29-year-old female friend was standing near the car's trunk. The victims say a light blue SUV pulled up, a Black male got out of the passenger side and began shooting at the car. Both victims ran and were not injured. The SUV fled the scene.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call police.

